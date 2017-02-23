Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Trading Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $80.90 and last traded at $82.71, with a volume of 2,813,388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business earned $760 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Longbow Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 568,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after buying an additional 142,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Co. Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI now owns 150,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec), doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a provider of technology-based equipment and services for the global rail industry. The Company primarily serves the freight rail and passenger transit industries. The Company provides its products and services through two principal business segments: the Freight Segment and the Transit Segment.

