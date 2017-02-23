Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $86.76 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Citigroup Inc. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 74.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The company’s market cap is $21.45 billion. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.18. The business earned $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post $8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $352,721.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 68,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $5,270,999.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,866 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,098 shares of company stock worth $16,230,517. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 339,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 15,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 610.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 230,924 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 20.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,199,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after buying an additional 206,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital Corporation

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

