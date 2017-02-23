Weir Group PLC (WEIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($26.79) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEIR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.43) target price on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.18) target price (up previously from GBX 900 ($11.21)) on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($22.12) target price on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Weir Group PLC from GBX 1,650 ($20.56) to GBX 1,600 ($19.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,976 ($24.62) target price on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,599.50 ($19.93).

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) opened at 1835.00 on Thursday. Weir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 838.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,060.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,994.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,774.24. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.93 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Weir Group PLC’s previous dividend of $15.00.

About Weir Group PLC

The Weir Group PLC is engaged in engineering businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Power & Industrial. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

