Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business earned $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Weingarten Realty Investors updated its FY17 guidance to 2.37-2.43 EPS.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) opened at 36.49 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. It is engaged in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers. Its properties consist primarily of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

