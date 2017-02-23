Weibo Corp (WB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Weibo Corp had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm earned $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) opened at 58.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. Weibo Corp has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.18 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Weibo Corp by 94.0% in the second quarter. Value Partners Ltd. ADV now owns 2,626,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,623,000 after buying an additional 1,272,779 shares during the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,210,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Weibo Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weibo Corp by 131.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after buying an additional 642,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,598,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/weibo-corp-wb-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-06-eps.html.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weibo Corp in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Weibo Corp in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 target price on shares of Weibo Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Weibo Corp in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Weibo Corp Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.