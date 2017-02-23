Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a report issued on Monday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TOL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/wedbush-brokers-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-toll-brothers-inc-tol.html.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) opened at 33.93 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company earned $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.49 million. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,347,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 26.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,351,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,081,000 after buying an additional 696,728 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 612,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 260,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/wedbush-brokers-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-toll-brothers-inc-tol.html.

In other Toll Brothers news, insider Joseph R. Sicree sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,699 shares in the company, valued at $675,822.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $552,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,156.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock worth $908,349. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.