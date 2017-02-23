Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 16th

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) opened at 64.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business earned $342 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.96 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/watts-water-technologies-inc-wts-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-on-march-16th.html.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc (Watts) is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.