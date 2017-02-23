Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $71.69, but opened at $71.45. Wal-Mart Stores shares last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 8,207,574 shares trading hands.

The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm earned $129.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $74.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,714,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,026,451,000 after buying an additional 2,011,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,297,797 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,878,000 after buying an additional 348,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,932,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,561,000 after buying an additional 623,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,071,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,962,000 after buying an additional 179,166 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.09.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

