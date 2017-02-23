Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 731,140 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. Wabash National Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm earned $462.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.24 million. Wabash National Corporation had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National Corporation will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent L. Yeagy sold 19,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $416,035.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,679.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Giromini sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,761 shares of company stock worth $2,925,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Wabash National Corporation in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Aegis began coverage on Wabash National Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Wabash National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Wabash National Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

About Wabash National Corporation

Wabash National Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing standard and customized truck and tank trailers, intermodal equipment and transportation related products. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, Retail, and Corporate and Eliminations.

