Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc from GBX 310 ($3.86) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.36) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. S&P Global Inc. set a GBX 240 ($2.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($2.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.52 ($2.90).

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) opened at 201.75 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 186.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 240.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 56.31 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.43.

“Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/vodafone-group-plc-vod-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other Vodafone Group plc news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($122,726.14). Also, insider Ronald Schellekens bought 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £250.16 ($311.69). In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,521,440.

About Vodafone Group plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

