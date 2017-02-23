Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $13.15 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) opened at 11.24 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $57.92 billion. Vale has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

“Vetr Inc. Upgrades Vale S.A. (VALE) to “Strong-Buy”” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/vetr-inc-upgrades-vale-s-a-vale-to-strong-buy.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $27,612,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $6,226,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA (Vale) is a metals and mining company. The Company is also a producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and nickel. The Company’s segments include Ferrous minerals, Coal, Base metals, Fertilizers and Others. Its Ferrous minerals segment consists of the production and extraction of ferrous minerals, as iron ore, pellets and its logistic services, manganese and ferroalloys, and other ferrous products and services.

