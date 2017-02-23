Vetr Inc. Downgrades United Technologies Corporation (UTX) to Hold

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $114.78 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.31.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened at 112.66 on Tuesday. United Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.07 and a 12-month high of $112.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. United Technologies Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 37,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $4,253,579.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,278 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,475 shares of company stock worth $4,868,132 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies Corporation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies Corporation by 136.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in United Technologies Corporation by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

