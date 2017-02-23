Vetr Inc. Downgrades Transocean Ltd. (RIG) to Buy

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $14.91 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley raised Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) opened at 13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Transocean has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

