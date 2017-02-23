Vetr Inc. Downgrades Boeing Company (The) (BA) to Strong Sell

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $155.02 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Boeing Company (The) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on Boeing Company (The) from $143.31 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Boeing Company (The) from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) opened at 175.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.43. Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $176.17.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm earned $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Company will post $9.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Boeing Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Boeing Company (The)’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

In related news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $580,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total value of $17,022,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,827 shares of company stock worth $34,170,203. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,641,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,345,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,412,830,000 after buying an additional 1,323,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,580,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $735,229,000 after buying an additional 1,186,424 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 1,283.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,129,000 after buying an additional 960,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,586,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,712,079,000 after buying an additional 857,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

