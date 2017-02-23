Vesuvius PLC (LON:CKSN) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/vesuvius-plc-cksn-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About Vesuvius PLC

Vesuvius PLC is engaged in metal flow engineering, developing, manufacturing and marketing ceramic consumable products and systems to the global steel and foundry industries and in industries that require refractory materials for high temperature, abrasion resistant and corrosion resistant applications such as the aluminium, cement, glass and solar industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.