Versartis Inc (VSAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) opened at 19.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The firm’s market cap is $678.50 million. Versartis has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

In other Versartis news, VP Paul Westberg sold 13,356 shares of Versartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $212,761.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,912 shares in the company, valued at $747,308.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua T. Brumm sold 3,021 shares of Versartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $40,028.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 381,964 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,950 and sold 96,433 shares valued at $1,391,291. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Versartis in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Versartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Versartis in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Versartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Versartis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing long-acting recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s product pipeline includes VRS-317 and XTEN Technology.

