Vernalis plc (VER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

Vernalis plc (LON:VER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at N+1 Singer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.46) target price on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon reduced their price objective on Vernalis plc from GBX 76 ($0.95) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Vernalis plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vernalis plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 104 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Vernalis plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73.50 ($0.92).

Vernalis plc (LON:VER) opened at 26.75 on Tuesday. Vernalis plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25.42 and a 12-month high of GBX 65.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 140.76 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.29.

About Vernalis plc

Vernalis plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial, which covers all areas relating to the commercial sale of pharmaceutical products, the manufacture and distribution directly related to that activity, and Research and Development, which includes all activities related to the research and development of pharmaceutical products for a range of medical disorders.

