Vectren Corporation (VVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Vectren Corporation had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $699 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vectren Corporation updated its FY17 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) opened at 55.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. Vectren Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Vectren Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Vectren Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vectren Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vectren Corporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vectren Corporation by 12.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vectren Corporation by 29.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectren Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectren Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Vectren Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vectren Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Vectren Corporation Company Profile

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding Company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

