Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NYSE:ULH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company earned $264.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) traded up 1.12% during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,278 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52. Universal Logistics Holdings has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Universal Logistics Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded Universal Logistics Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

“Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/universal-logistics-holdings-inc-ulh-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

Universal Logistics Holdings Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment. The Company’s operations aggregated in the transportation segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents, company-managed terminals and specialized services operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.