Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.10 million. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) opened at 105.44 on Thursday. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, VP Patrick M. Benton sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $140,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,482 shares in the company, valued at $972,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Scott Greene sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,068 shares of company stock valued at $738,746 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

“Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/universal-forest-products-inc-ufpi-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies wood, wood composite and other products to three primary markets: retail, construction and industrial. Its industrial market serves as industrial manufacturers and other customers for packaging, material handling and other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.