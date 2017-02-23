United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.51. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $409 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 146.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average of $134.10. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $97.52 and a one year high of $169.89. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.92, for a total value of $196,970.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,537. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen and Company set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its therapeutic products and product candidates include Prostacyclin Analogues, Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE-5) Inhibitor and Monoclonal Antibody (MAb).

