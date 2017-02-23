United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America Corp downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $110.00, but opened at $107.72. Bank of America Corp now has a $114.00 price target on the stock. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $105.62, with a volume of 5,233,133 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPS. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 774,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,787,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.90% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business earned $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.62%.

“United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-shares-gap-down-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.