UNITE Group plc’s (UTG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at J P Morgan Chase & Co

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 760 ($9.47) target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UTG. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.48) price target on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.41) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 712 ($8.87) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.41) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 683 ($8.51).

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) opened at 626.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.39 billion. UNITE Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 541.57 and a 52 week high of GBX 667.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 600.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 596.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from UNITE Group plc’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

About UNITE Group plc

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

