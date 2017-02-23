Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.00 million.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at 12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. The stock’s market cap is $412.10 million. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Ultra Clean Holdings had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 68.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean Holdings from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean Holdings from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Ultra Clean Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

