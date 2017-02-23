Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Ultra Clean Holdings had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. Ultra Clean Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Ultra Clean Holdings updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at 12.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Ultra Clean Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company’s market capitalization is $412.10 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

"Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS" was published by Chaffey Breeze

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,128,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 497,100 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $5,069,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

