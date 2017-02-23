UCP, Inc. (NYSE:UCP) is set to announce its Q416 earnings results on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter.

UCP, Inc. (NYSE:UCP) opened at 11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.43. UCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

“UCP, Inc. (UCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/ucp-inc-ucp-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

In related news, major shareholder Buckingham Capital Management sold 44,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $531,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UCP stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UCP, Inc. (NYSE:UCP) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.02% of UCP worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UCP

UCP, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer with a focus on residential land acquisition, development and entitlement, as well as home design, construction and sales. The Company operates in two segments: homebuilding and land development. The homebuilding and land segments include two geographic regions: West and Southeast.

Receive News & Ratings for UCP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.