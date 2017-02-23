UBM Plc’s (UBM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

UBM Plc (LON:UBM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 740 ($9.22) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.03) price target on shares of UBM Plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of UBM Plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UBM Plc to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($8.72) to GBX 675 ($8.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBM Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBM Plc to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.03) to GBX 755 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 737.67 ($9.19).

Shares of UBM Plc (LON:UBM) opened at 758.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.97 billion. UBM Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 514.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 777.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 720.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 710.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from UBM Plc’s previous dividend of $5.40.

In related news, insider John McConnell purchased 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 697 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,746.57 ($5,913.99). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 723 shares of company stock worth $504,729.

About UBM Plc

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company provides products and services to a range of specialist professional and commercial communities. The Company operates through two segments, including Events, which organizes tradeshows and other live in person events that enable businesses to do business, transact, learn and network as part of a professional or commercial community, and Other Marketing Services, which includes Marketing Services-Online and Marketing Services-Print and offers a range of sector specific digital and print products, such as community Websites, digital directories and print publications.

