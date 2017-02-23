UBM Plc (UBM) Price Target Increased to GBX 795 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

UBM Plc (LON:UBM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 765 ($9.53) to GBX 795 ($9.91) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

UBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of UBM Plc from GBX 700 ($8.72) to GBX 740 ($9.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of UBM Plc from GBX 675 ($8.41) to GBX 700 ($8.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.90) target price on shares of UBM Plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Numis Securities Ltd upped their target price on shares of UBM Plc from GBX 705 ($8.78) to GBX 730 ($9.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.97) target price on shares of UBM Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 737.67 ($9.19).

UBM Plc (LON:UBM) opened at 758.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 720.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 710.58. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.97 billion. UBM Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 514.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 777.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from UBM Plc’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

“UBM Plc (UBM) Price Target Increased to GBX 795 by Analysts at Barclays PLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/ubm-plc-ubm-price-target-increased-to-gbx-795-by-analysts-at-barclays-plc.html.

In related news, insider John McConnell bought 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 697 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,746.57 ($5,913.99). Insiders have acquired 723 shares of company stock worth $504,729 over the last 90 days.

UBM Plc Company Profile

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company provides products and services to a range of specialist professional and commercial communities. The Company operates through two segments, including Events, which organizes tradeshows and other live in person events that enable businesses to do business, transact, learn and network as part of a professional or commercial community, and Other Marketing Services, which includes Marketing Services-Online and Marketing Services-Print and offers a range of sector specific digital and print products, such as community Websites, digital directories and print publications.

Receive News & Ratings for UBM Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBM Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.