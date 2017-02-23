U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. U.S. Silica Holdings had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company earned $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) opened at 59.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. U.S. Silica Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company’s market capitalization is $4.20 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

In other news, SVP David D. Murry sold 5,971 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $328,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Howard Weil upped their price target on U.S. Silica Holdings from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on U.S. Silica Holdings in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded U.S. Silica Holdings from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

“U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

About U.S. Silica Holdings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc (U.S. Silica) is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, the Company serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand.

