tronc, Inc. (TRNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. tronc had a positive return on equity of 124.45% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $425.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432 million. tronc’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) opened at 14.60 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $531.85 million. tronc has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

In other tronc news, Director Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 65,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $835,532.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 969,384 shares in the company, valued at $12,456,584.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Ferro, Jr. purchased 42,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $544,689.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,715,259 shares of company stock worth $40,306,302. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in tronc during the third quarter valued at about $10,943,000. Kavi Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in tronc during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in tronc during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in tronc during the third quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in tronc during the third quarter valued at about $1,460,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut tronc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a content curation and monetization company focused on creating and distributing content across all channels. The Company’s portfolio of news and information brands includes daily and weekly titles, digital properties and verticals in markets across the country.

