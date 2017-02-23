Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.32. Trinseo also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.19-2.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) opened at 71.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.47. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 76.25%. The firm earned $917 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post $7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Pappas sold 20,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,543.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/trinseo-s-a-tse-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA is a materials company. The Company operates under two divisions: Performance Materials and Basic Plastics & Feedstocks. The Performance Materials division’s segments include Synthetic Rubber, Latex and Performance Plastics. The Latex segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings, as well as a number of performance latex applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.