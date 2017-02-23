Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. Trinseo also updated its FY17 guidance to $6.82 EPS.

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) opened at 71.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.47. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 76.25%. The business had revenue of $917 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post $7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Pappas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,543.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/trinseo-s-a-tse-issues-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA is a materials company. The Company operates under two divisions: Performance Materials and Basic Plastics & Feedstocks. The Performance Materials division’s segments include Synthetic Rubber, Latex and Performance Plastics. The Latex segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings, as well as a number of performance latex applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.