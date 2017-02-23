Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 76.25%. The business had revenue of $917 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Trinseo updated its Q1 guidance to $2.19-2.37 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $6.82 EPS.

Shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) traded up 1.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.30. 1,032,432 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.47. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/trinseo-s-a-tse-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-32-eps.html.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Pappas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,543.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 658,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after buying an additional 268,739 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,880,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 114,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,538,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA is a materials company. The Company operates under two divisions: Performance Materials and Basic Plastics & Feedstocks. The Performance Materials division’s segments include Synthetic Rubber, Latex and Performance Plastics. The Latex segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings, as well as a number of performance latex applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.