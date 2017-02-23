Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company earned $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Triangle Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) opened at 19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $806.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.86. Triangle Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

TCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on Triangle Capital Corporation in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triangle Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded Triangle Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 40.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 41.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Triangle Capital Corporation Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity related investments.

