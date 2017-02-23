TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.00 EPS

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.00. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business earned $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) opened at 12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 403,362 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 907,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

