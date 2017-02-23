Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Receives $297.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.20.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Transdigm Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded Transdigm Group from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) opened at 255.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.49. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $212.69 and a 12-month high of $294.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.88.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.47% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $814 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group will post $12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 37,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total value of $9,296,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,735 shares in the company, valued at $16,013,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 189,073 shares of company stock worth $46,603,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the second quarter worth $4,578,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,390.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

