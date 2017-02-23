Traders Sell Shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $7.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.82 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Teradata Corporation had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Teradata Corporation traded up $0.66 for the day and closed at $31.73Specifically, General Counsel Laura K. Nyquist sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $741,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,222.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $26,703.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,003. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Pacific Crest restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America Corp set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.36 million. Teradata Corporation had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation by 354.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,072,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,243,000 after buying an additional 3,957,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation by 68.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,171,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,305,000 after buying an additional 1,284,325 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,934,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 1,147,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation by 51.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after buying an additional 1,116,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation by 196.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,656,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after buying an additional 1,096,895 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata Corporation

Teradata Corporation (Teradata) is a provider of analytic data platforms, marketing and analytic applications, and related services. The Company’s analytic data platforms consist of software, hardware and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, and big data analytics. It operates in two segments: data and analytics, and marketing applications.

