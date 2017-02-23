TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.66% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) opened at 19.41 on Thursday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.

“TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/tpg-specialty-lending-inc-tslx-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. National Securities lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc (TSL) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

