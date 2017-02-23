TOR Minerals International Inc (TORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TOR Minerals International Inc (NASDAQ:TORM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. TOR Minerals International had a negative net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The business earned $9 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 million.

Shares of TOR Minerals International (NASDAQ:TORM) traded down 4.17% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,148 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. TOR Minerals International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm’s market cap is $26.03 million.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications.

