TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.98 billion.TJX Companies, Inc. (The) also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.69-3.78 EPS.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) opened at 76.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.90.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

