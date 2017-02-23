Time Inc. (time) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 15th

Time Inc. (NYSE:time) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Time (NYSE:TIME) opened at 19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.88 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Time has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company earned $867 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.73 million. Time had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Time will post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TIME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Time from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Time in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Time from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Time Company Profile

Time Inc is a media company. The Company’s brands include People, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Time, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Travel + Leisure, Cooking Light, Fortune and Food & Wine, as well as over 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom, such as Decanter, Horse & Hound, and Wallpaper*.

