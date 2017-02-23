Thomas L. Ryan Sells 134,000 Shares of Service Corporation International (SCI) Stock

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 134,000 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $4,191,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) opened at 31.58 on Thursday. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $809.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Service Corporation International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments are funeral and cemetery operations. The Company conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. It operates over 1,535 funeral service locations and over 470 cemeteries, which are diversified across over 45 states, over eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

