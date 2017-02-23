The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $566.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The GEO Group updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.72 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) opened at 47.75 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from The GEO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 134.72%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Christopher C. Wheeler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

