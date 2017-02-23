The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm earned $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.05%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY17 guidance to $0.34-0.41 EPS.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) opened at 15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.37 million, a PE ratio of 726.19 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $15,888,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $8,005,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,558,000 after buying an additional 341,587 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $4,846,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. It is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

