The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $603.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) opened at 60.10 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/the-cheesecake-factory-incorporated-cake-issues-earnings-results-hits-expectations.html.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total transaction of $59,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,600 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $99,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,097 shares of company stock worth $250,125. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 28.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. The Company operates approximately 200 Company-owned restaurants, including approximately 190 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory mark and approximately 10 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other, which includes Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen, bakery and international licensing.

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.