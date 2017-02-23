The AES Corporation (AES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AES Corp. continues to streamline its portfolio through asset divestments and by exiting markets and businesses where it does not have or cannot develop a competitive advantage. In Oct 2016, AES Corp. closed the sale of AES Sul, its Brazilian, from which it expects to gain net proceeds of $440 million. Moreover, the company is entering into partnership with other companies to expand its footprint in potential markets. Also, the company successfully maintained a flexible liquidity position. Consequently, AES Corp. outperformed the Zacks Categorized Utility-Electric Power industry, over the last one year. On the flip side, the company continues to face unfavorable economic conditions at its Brazilian SBUs. Moreover, commodity price volatility, stringent environmental regulations, and political and operational risks continue to pose as headwinds.”

AES has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of The AES Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of The AES Corporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of The AES Corporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) opened at 11.60 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.65 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from The AES Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The AES Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -117.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The AES Corporation by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,720,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,405,000 after buying an additional 1,926,434 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The AES Corporation by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 6,765,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 2,248,982 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Corporation by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,416,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after buying an additional 4,388,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The AES Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,135,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,990,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of The AES Corporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,034,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AES Corporation

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. The Company is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

