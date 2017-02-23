Texas Roadhouse’s (TXRH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at 41.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm earned $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Scott Matthew Colosi sold 12,377 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $596,695.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 31.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $137,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. In addition to steaks, the Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

