Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 20th

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 35.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post $4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. RBC Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

