Tesoro Corporation (TSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 15th

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) opened at 88.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. Tesoro Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.80. The firm earned $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Tesoro Corporation had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesoro Corporation will post $6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $102.00 price objective on Tesoro Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Simmons dropped their price objective on Tesoro Corporation from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Corporation in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro Corporation in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro Corporation in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

“Tesoro Corporation (TSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 15th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/tesoro-corporation-tso-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-55-on-march-15th.html.

Tesoro Corporation Company Profile

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company. The Company operates through three business segments: Refining operating segment (Refining), which owns and operates refineries, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels; TLLP, a publicly traded limited partnership, which includes certain crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas processing and crude oil and refined products terminaling, and transportation and storage assets, and marketing segment (Marketing), which sells transportation fuels.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.