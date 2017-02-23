BNP Paribas reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.24) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 167 ($2.08) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202.15 ($2.52).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) opened at 193.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.79. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 15.75 billion. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 143.08 and a 52 week high of GBX 219.40.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/tesco-plc-tsco-earns-underperform-rating-from-bnp-paribas.html.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.